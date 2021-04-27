Hyderabad: T- Congress to set up corona control rooms

Hyderabad: AICC Telangana sets up control room at Gandhi Bhavan to provide assistance to corona victims.

AICC State in-charge Manickam Tagore on Monday alleged that the Central and State governments had completely failed to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus. Speaking at his core committee meeting via Zoom App he said that as per the party high command directives, the Telangana Congress unit would stand by the corona victims.

"A control room has been set up at Gandhi Bhavan phone no: 040-24601254 to provide assistance to the corona victims. Youth Congress and student unions would provide free masks, medicines and sanitizers to the victims and the people," he said.

Comprehensive information on plasma centres, oxygen details and hospitals are also up on the social media platforms, informed the in-charge. Meanwhile, the Congress control rooms would also be set up in the district centres.