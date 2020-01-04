Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: T Harish Rao releases Telangana Praja Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi calendar

Hyderabad: T Harish Rao releases Telangana Praja Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi calendar
Highlights

Finance Minister T Harish Rao released the New Year calendar of Telangana Praja Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi (TPHPS), on account of Savithribai Pule’s...

Banjara Hills: Finance Minister T Harish Rao released the New Year calendar of Telangana Praja Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi (TPHPS), on account of Savithribai Pule's 189th birth anniversary, here at his residence on Friday.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, former corporator of Ramachandrapuram B Pushpa Nagesh,PN Foundation secretary D Praksh accompanied the minister. State president of the association K Rajkumar, assistant secretary L Chandrasekhar, state organising secretary Ch Nagaraj and others were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
MIM launches online campaign against Citizen amendment act3 Jan 2020 7:35 PM GMT

MIM launches online campaign against Citizen amendment act

CM KCR directs officials to construct adequate Check Dams
CM KCR directs officials to construct adequate Check Dams
Aarogyasri In AP, A Revolutionary Healthcare Initiative
Aarogyasri In AP, A Revolutionary Healthcare Initiative
Ganguly must push for INDvPAK matches, insists former Pakistan skipper
Ganguly must push for INDvPAK matches, insists former Pakistan...
BJP will not repeal CAA despite opposition: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
BJP will not repeal CAA despite opposition: Union Home Minister...


Top