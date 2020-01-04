Hyderabad: T Harish Rao releases Telangana Praja Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi calendar

Banjara Hills: Finance Minister T Harish Rao released the New Year calendar of Telangana Praja Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi (TPHPS), on account of Savithribai Pule's 189th birth anniversary, here at his residence on Friday.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, former corporator of Ramachandrapuram B Pushpa Nagesh,PN Foundation secretary D Praksh accompanied the minister. State president of the association K Rajkumar, assistant secretary L Chandrasekhar, state organising secretary Ch Nagaraj and others were present.