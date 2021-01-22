Hyderabad: Talasani slams Centre over injustice to State

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Thursday criticised the Centre for failing to give funds to Telangana State for development and BJP leaders making false accusations against the Telangana government.

He asked the Modi government to release a white paper on central funds to Telangana State. He attended a programme to distribute sheep units among Yadav community with Minister G Kamalakar.

On the occasion, Srinivas Yadav assured a building for Gangaputra community in Uppal Bhagayat area. "My words were misunderstood by Gangaputra community who staged protests," he said. The State government was aiming at overall welfare of the Golla and Kuruma and fishermen and all others, he told them.

"As per our plan, the government will lay foundation for a Gangaputra Community Bhavan in Uppal Bhagayat area. The KCR government allotted Rs 3 crore and 3 acres in this regard. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been working for welfare of the communities by offering about Rs 1,000 crore," he informed. He claimed that no other State was spending huge welfare funds and schemes as Telangana. Taking a dig at the BJP leaders, Srinivas Yadav accused them of mud-slinging on the KCR government.

"We can also make comments against the BJP leaders for doing so," he said. He reminded the BJP leaders that the Centre failed to give national status to Kaleswaram project despite repeated appeals.

He alleged a misinformation campaign to besmirch the reputation of TRS government. "The BJP leaders should stop mudslinging. Else, the people will teach them a befitting lesson," he warned.