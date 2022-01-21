Hyderabad: Talloju Achary inspects central lighting system on NH765

Hyderabad/Kalwakurty: National BC Commission Member Talloju Achary inspected the central lighting system arranged on NH 765 on Thursday. Earlier in the past, Talloju Achary has submitted a petition to the Union Ministers regarding central lighting to be arranged on NH 765. In this view, he along with BJP Rangareddy district president Bokka Narsimha Reddy conducted a review with central lighting authorities at Kandukur X roads.

On the occasion, Talloju Achary and Bokka Narasimhareddy inspected the central lighting and enquired and note of the arrangments. Later, he suggested the authorities to solve the side drain issues on the road. Kandukur mandal president Ashok Goud, District Secretary Laxman Mudiraj, District Leaders Krishna Goud and others were present.