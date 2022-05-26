Hyderabad: Tardy pace of Chandrayangutta flyover works roils commuters

Hyderabad: As the Chandrayangutta flyover extension works are going on at a snail's pace, commuters are facing hurdles as the stretch between Chandrayangutta to Santosh Nagar has turned into a bottleneck and have added to the woes of commuters and residents living in the surrounding areas.

Chandrayangutta road has been increasingly becoming a choking point for traffic for a few years. The slow pace work on the flyover has become a bane for thousands of commuters as it is creating a traffic snarl on National Highway 44.

Works of the Rs 38 crore Chandrayangutta project on the National Highway is midway and likely to cross its deadline. The highway, which is one of the busiest routes, is witnessing heavy traffic jams as the Chandrayangutta flyover is closed since a long time.

Commuters said that as the construction works are going on for more than one year, the traffic movement is completely choked.

Mohammed Rafeeq, a daily commuter and resident of Hafez Baba Nagar said, "The officials must maintain free flow of traffic especially during peak hours. Moreover, during night hours heavy vehicles passing on roads is adding more woes to the commuters. Huge traffic jam is observed even during nighttime."

"Starting from Hafiz Baba Nagar, Chandrayangutta old police station road, Kandikal gate road, Falaknuma road and the main junction Chandrayangutta witnesses traffic jams for quite a long time. Bumper to bumper traffic makes it difficult for the commuters to commute on the stretch," rued Balaji, a resident of Rakshapuram.

Uppuguda division Corporator Fahad Bin Samad Bin Abdat said that the works of the flyover extension along with road-widening has been approved during a standing committee meeting in 2018. Due to road congestion, there is huge traffic jam which is leading to increasing number of accidents in Chandrayangutta area. MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi raised the issue and it was approved in 2019 with an amount of Rs 38 crore," he said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is hopeful that the 500 metre extension would not only help commuters for having a smooth ride, but also avert accidents on this road.