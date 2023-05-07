Hyderabad: Tariq Ansari takes charge as chairman of State Minorities Commission

Hyderabad: Tariq Ansari has assumed charge as Chairman of Telangana State Minorities Commission in the presence of Finance Minister Harish Rao on Saturday along with Members Mohd Athar Ullah, Mohammad Tanveer and Jani Darshan Singh.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Advisor to Minorities Welfare Deparmentt AK Khan, leaders and other representatives greeted the chairman on the occasion.