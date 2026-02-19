Hyderabad Techie Murder Case: Pregnant Ex‑Wife Killed in Chainsaw Attack, City Demands Justice

Hyderabad techie murder case has shaken the city and become the focus of Hyderabad crime news today. A 29‑year‑old woman, reportedly three months pregnant, was brutally killed by her ex‑husband in Vanasthalipuram.

According to the reports, the accused, an IT employee, carried a chainsaw, knives, and petrol to the victim’s residence before launching the attack.The victim, Buddarthi Sunitha, was a software professional working for an MNC , had earlier filed a domestic violence case against her ex-husband. It was reported that the man was furious over his ex-wife re-marriage. A Look Out Circular has been issued by the authorities for the accused.

Police reported that the couple had married in 2022 and lived a couple of years in Canada before divorcing in 2024. On Wednesday, the accused forcefully entered Sunitha's home, assaulted her in the bedroom, and threatened to burn the house. Her current husband immediately reported the crime, and police arrested the attacker.

An outrage has been sparked due to the IT employee murder case , highlighting the dangers of unchecked domestic violence and obsession.The Hyderabad police is continuing their investigation and focusing on how the accused managed to get weapons and track his ex‑wife despite prior complaints.

With this latest Hyderabad murder news , citizens are demanding stricter enforcement of protective measures for women. To prevent such tragedies and ensure that victims of domestic violence receive timely protection , various political leaders and activists are requesting for strict laws .This case is not just another crime story but it is a wake up call for society to recognize the dangers of domestic abuse and take necessary steps to prevent it.