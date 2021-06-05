Hyderabad techie serving food to Covid patient attendants

Hyderabad: The covid pandemic has made many lives devastated, especially attenders of Covid patients are in great problem and there are many who are sleeping outside the government hospitals with empty stomach. So, to support them a Hyderabad techie Sravanthi Kasaram has left her job and started an NGO 'We Are with You' to help them with their basic needs.

Speaking to The Hans India, Sravanthi Kasaram, founder of NGO, "We Are with You", said, "During the Covid second wave, I have come across many Covid patients' attenders in the city government hospitals who were wandering around for food. So I have decided to help them with their basic needs. During the first wave, I have worked with various NGO to help the needy. As the second wave broke out, I started supporting elderly people who are staying alone with medicines and daily needs but it is not giving satisfaction. I wanted to help them in a large scale so I left my job at Tech Mahindra and began this NGO." In the month of March, the NGO started distributing Glucovita (protein drink), bread, and pickles to caregivers at city government hospitals that includes Gandhi Hospital, Fever Hospital, TIMS, Chest Hospital and King Koti but slowly found that attenders were in need of water, as there is no proper water facility at the hospitals. So, with the help of crowd-funding started giving water bottles to every check-post and hospital.

"In the meantime, also observed that many NGOs were serving only lunch to the people and also checked various government hospitals that Covid attenders did not have anything to eat for dinner. With the support of donors, we started cooking food for them. Daily we are serving around 800 to 1000 people," says the former techie.

"Around 5 to 6 volunteers are helping us in this journey and also till date many likeminded people has helped us financially. May be in coming days due to shortage of funds we would face hardship and I have seek help from various organisations for support to continue the journey," added Sravanthi.











