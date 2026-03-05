Hyderabad Tension: Ayatollah Khamenei Poster Torn Sparks Communal Unrest

Unrest sparked in Hyderabad when a poster of Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei was torn by some youth in Malkajgiri. This incident has created tension in the area and raised concerns about communal harmony. The incident has quickly become a spotlight, and getting widespread attention to the city’s fragile law and order situation.

Reports have confirmed that the incident happened on late Wednesday night at Moula Ali Kaman where local Shia groups were mourning Khamenei, who was killed in a recent US-Israel airstrike in Tehran.The poster was allegedly torn down by some youths.The locals reacted to this incident and handed over the offenders to the police.

This act has created lot of communal tension which resulted into the deployment of police force at the site.The move also shows the seriousness of the Hyderabad law and order situation, as officials are working to prevent further chaos.While the incident has already sparked political and social debates, the Hyderabad police force is taking safety measures with the goal to calm the tensions.

The controversy shows how international events can impact local crowds and lead to protests.Critics have warned that such incidents could aggravate tensions among locals in Hyderabad, city with a diverse population and a history of communal sensitivity.

According to the reports, the current goal is to maintain peace and ensure that the city does not get into intense conflict.The incident emphasizes the importance of swift police action and community dialogue in safeguarding Hyderabad’s stability.