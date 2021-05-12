While the whole country is suffering from the rapid spread of coronavirus, Hyderabad's Old City is not that affected by this novel virus. The fact that the number of corona positives in the local pH seal is less than 10 per cent has come as a surprise to both the public and doctors. At the same time, in the suburbs, including Hyderabad, the rate is 40 to 50 per cent.

Going with the full details, a large number of Covid-19 tests are done every day in the Old City PHCs. Even 5 per cent of them are not being tested positive. Rapid antigen testing is being done at 18 health centres in the old city. On the 10th of this month, 50 people were tested at the Darulshipa Health Center and only one of them turned out to be positive. The RT-PCR test, which can accurately detect the virus, also shows a positive rate.

In Darulshifa, Azampura and Yakutpura health centres, 99 per cent of the test results are negative. Most importantly, the positive rate in the Yakutpura-2 pH range is zero. Of the 471 people tested so far in this PHC range, none have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Doctors say that the low migration in the old city and the consumption of 'Halim' made with spices will increase the immunity, which is probably the same reason for the low positivity rate here. Also, the consumption of dry fruits is high in these areas, which are said to play a key role in boosting immunity. Medical experts are surprised that the spread of the virus in the old city of Hyderabad is so low.

On the other hand, Coronavirus spread continues in Telangana. 75,289 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Of these, 4,801 were positive. So far 5,06,988 corona positive cases have been reported in Telangana state. Recently 32 people in the state died with corona. The death toll rose to 2,803. There are currently 60,136 active cases in the state. Today, 7,430 people have recovered from the corona, the state government said. The highest number of 756 cases was reported under GHMC.