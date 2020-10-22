Hyderabad: Theatre owners seek hike in ticket price, full capacity

Hyderabad: Local theatre owners are crestfallen over huge losses they are incurring on account of lockdown and persistent rainfall. They are flooding the government with requests to permit them to open the theatres as soon as possible.

Amid rumours that theatres re-opening would be put off to January, the managements have expressed deep pain and anguish. They point out that they have already suffered huge losses for the last eight months due to Covid-induced lockdown and the delay in government decision to accord permission. They rue that it make them at least a few years to recoup their losses and see normal profits.

They also want re-opening of theatres with full hall capacity instead of the 50% seating rule ordered by the central government. "It's been 8 months we have no business. Though we make huge profits, it doesn't mean we must experience a complete downfall in business. We expect that our Telangana government will consider the need of moment for the families who work in theatres as well as artists who work in cine projects. The government must give a nod to open the theatres as soon as possible," said Krishna Prasad, owner of a single theatre, Gokul Theatre, SR Nagar.

"Just like multiplexes, we will also pump in a lot of money to afford the comfort of customers. But the limitation of charging Rs 60 per seat to the small theatres will not be acceptable any longer, and if the 50% occupancy norm by the Centre is to be followed, we need hike in ticket prices at any cost," stressed Raju, owner of Shiva Parvathi, JNTU.

However, multiplexes in the cities are gearing up to open with 50% capacity. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas, said, ""It is with great pleasure that I receive the news of cinemas reopening to the public. At the outset I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the Government of India. We are pleased by the faith the government has shown in us by deciding to allow 50% occupancy and we are committed to adhering to all the safety guidelines and upholding the trust placed on us."

Explaining the phases of opening, he said, "As we reopen in phases, our immediate and primary objective is to ensure the safety and well-being of our patrons and employees in every way we can. We believe that our customers' experience of our enhanced hygiene measures would help us gain their trust and build confidence, and thereby enabling our patrons to become our evangelists." "We are delighted to welcome our patrons again to experience cinema on the big screen," he added. Theatres and multiplexes are thrown open in a few major cities such as Bengaluru and Pondicherry.