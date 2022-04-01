Hyderabad: This season, Haleem lovers have tempting options to choose from

Hyderabad: The holy-month of Ramzan is here, so is its ubiquitous Haleem, which the Hyderabadis love it to the moon and back. Now, to take the experience of relishing Haleem a few notches higher, the city eateries have come out with an enticing idea of adding toppings to it. The slurry delicacy to be flavoured with toppings such as juicy nalli gosht (lamb shank), Zubaan, Chicken 65 etc.



During Ramzan, the process of praying and fasting is almost the same everywhere. However, what sets Hyderabadis apart from others is the Haleem that comes with different toppings and lip-smacking taste.

Though the price of Haleem is likely to be little heavy on the pockets this time, the eateries however are assuring that the taste would worth the cost. Rekindling the passion of Haleem lovers, some famous restaurants in the city are planning to top the Haleem this season with a juicy 'nalli gosht'.

"This is something different I had today, Haleem with nalli gosht. Such experiments are made only in Hyderabad. This Iranian dish is famous all over the world, but no one will find it with different flavoured toppings other than in Hyderabad," said Tariq Omer, a foodie relishing Haleem at a city eatery.

Earlier, the Haleem used to be served with toppings such as boiled egg and crispy onions. But now, to attract more customers, the city hoteliers are serving Haleem with flavoured toppings such as fried mutton, Chicken 65 and above of all, with the 'nalli gosht'.

"We serve Haleem for two with two juicy lamb chops at the cost of Rs 600. Likewise, the special Haleem is served with two full Zubaan (lamb tongue), Chicken 65, boiled egg and extra toppings. The cost is the same," added said Ali Reza Jowkar, MD of Café 555.

Similarly, another eatery joint, Paradise, has started a campaign for all Hyderabadis to celebrate the togetherness. "We have started Jashn-e-Haleem with a campaign #DooriyanMitayeHaleem, a Haleem festival which began on March 15 and will end on May 5, across 24 outlets in Hyderabad," said Gautam Gupta, CEO of Paradise Food Court.

Pista House, which has over 30 outlets in the city, will starting serving the Haleem from the first day of Ramzan. "The proportions of ingredients and the taste of the dish will remain the same," said MA Majed of Pista House.

Other popular Haleem-makers like Sarvi, Bawarchi, Shah Ghouse, Diamond hotel, Bombay hotel are all caught up in preparing their cooking chambers and will start serving Haleem from the first day of Ramzan.