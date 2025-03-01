Hyderabad: Three Die in Puppalguda's Pasha Colony After LPG Cylinder Explosions

Three people, including a 7-year-old girl, died of suffocation in a fire at an independent residential building in Pasha Colony, Puppalguda, on Friday evening. The fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit, according to the police.

The fire started on the ground floor of a house owned by Osman around 6 pm. Thick smoke quickly filled the house, trapping Jameela Khatoon (70), Suhana Khatoon (40), and Sijira Khatoon (7), who all died from asphyxiation.

The fire spread to the first floor, where three LPG cylinders exploded, worsening the flames. Locals alerted the police and fire department, and firefighters from Langar Houz, with help from residents, rescued five people trapped on the first floor.

The flames were brought under control after two hours. The rescued individuals were taken to Osmania General Hospital for treatment, with two suffering from fractures. Their conditions are stable. The Narsingi police are investigating the incident.