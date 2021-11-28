Hyderabad: Three injured as the speeding car crashes into Hussain Sagar

A speeding car has lost control at NTR Park in Hyderabad and crashed into Hussain Sagar leaving three youths traveling in it suffered minor injuries. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took relief measures. The youths in the car were retrieved out and rushed to Yashoda Hospital.



The youths were identified by the police as Nitin, Spatrik and Karthik from Khairatabad. Police said the car was bought by the victims four days ago. The accident took place while the trio were going for tiffin from Khairatabad to Afzalganj, police said. A case has been registered and is being investigated, police said.

It was revealed that a major accident was averted as the police reached there in time and took relief action. Police suspected that the accident took place due to overspeeding. However, the incident caused a stir in Hyderabad.