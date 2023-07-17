Live
- Don’t trust fake leaders vocal about woman’s rights: Poonam Kaur
- Swiggy launches unique tool for restaurants to expand outlets, 100 onboard
- Visakhapatnam: VPA to develop eco system in port
- Tell public what you will do for them if voted to power instead of attacking YSRCP: Tirupati MLA
- Revealing The Heart Of Saindhav
- Heavy rains to hit S.Korea's central, southern regions again
- Pawan Kalyan complains to Tirupati SP against Srikalahasti CI Anju Yadav
- Over 1,000 seek medical treatment in Iran due to sandstorms
- Visakhapatnam: Children engrossed in storytelling session
- Monsoon Food: Fruits To Eat During The Season For Better Health And Immunity
Hyderabad: Three-vehicles collision claims 3 lives at ORR
Highlights
A rashly driven truck, crashed into two cars killing two persons in a car and cleaner of the truck and injuring two others traveling in another car
Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, three persons were killed and two others were injured in a three vehicles collision incident on the outer ring road between Shamirpet and Keesara on Monday.
Police sources said a rashly driven truck, crashed into two cars killing two persons in a car and cleaner of the truck and injuring two others traveling in another car.
Other motorists passing by the route noticed it and rushed to the rescue and shifted the injured to the hospital.
Police visited the spot. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS