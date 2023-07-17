Hyderabad: Three-vehicles collision claims 3 lives at ORR

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, three persons were killed and two others were injured in a three vehicles collision incident on the outer ring road between Shamirpet and Keesara on Monday.



Police sources said a rashly driven truck, crashed into two cars killing two persons in a car and cleaner of the truck and injuring two others traveling in another car.

Other motorists passing by the route noticed it and rushed to the rescue and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Police visited the spot. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.