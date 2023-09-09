Hyderabad: Ticket please! BRS leaders flock to Darussalam for Asad’s leg-up

Hyderabad : The City BRS leaders are lining up before Darussalam, the party office of All- India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) with a request to party chief Asaduddin Owaisi to recommend their names for contesting elections.

The ruling party has kept its nominees in Goshamahal and Nampally on hold.

It has been almost three weeks since the pink party announced the list of 115 candidates. It is yet to announce the remaining four nominees. There is speculations the MIM will be taking a call on the candidates as leaders have declared themselves as friendly parties.

There are many aspirants for ticket from Goshamahal and Nampally constituencies, including former MLA Prem Singh Rathore, constituency in-charge Nandkishore Vyas (Bilal), party leader Gaddam Srinivas Yadav, Anand Goud and others.

Interestingly, the BRS leaders are making a beeline to Darussalam. Sources said Prem Singh Rathod was spotted at MIM office while Asad was present. The photo of Rathore in Darussalam was widely shared on various social media platforms. Similarly, the other aspirants, like Bilal and Srinivas were also seen in the Majlis office.

Sources said these leaders requested Asad to recommend their name to the BRS chief. It may be mentioned here that during the 2018 Assembly elections, Owaisi had a party meeting in Goshamahal constituency and had openly supported Prem Singh Rathore. During campaign here, the MIM chief had said, Prem se rehnewalon ko vote dijiye’ (vote for people who live with love).

Sources said that the party leader from Jambagh, Anand Goud, who has been seeking votes from Goshamahal constituency, has also knocked the door of Majlis party. There are two leaders aspiring for the ticket; both named Anand Goud. During the last election M Anand Goud was declared as the BRS candidate initially. However finally the ticket was given to Ch Anand Goud.

The BRS leaders believe that if the MIM chief recommends their name, their chances of getting the ticket improves.

It will also add the minority votes. Sources said the BRS will not announce the candidate till the BJP takes a call on its nominee. It will be interesting to see who will be lucky to get the tickets this time.