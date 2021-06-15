Hyderabad: TIMS doctor couple gesture lauded

Hyderabad: The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences, better known as TIMS, Gachi Bowli, Hyderabad is frequently in the news for providing excellent services to the Covid patients.

On Monday, TIMS was again in the news when a doctor couple working with the institute set an exemplary act by donating stainless steel shelf trolleys costing Rs 1 lakh to their own institute.

The couple, Dr Rajesh Puchakayala, RMO and Dr Maramreddy Aparna, Senior Resident- Psychiatry, TIMS handed over the items to TIMS Director, Dr Vimala Thomas. The TIMS director appreciated the gesture of the two doctors.