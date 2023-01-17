Hyderabad: Titular Nizam VIII 'Mukarram Jah' dies, to be laid to rest in city tomorrow

Hyderabad: The titular VIII Nizam of Hyderabad, 'Mukarram Jah', passed away in Istanbul (Turkey) at 89 peacefully in sleep due to an old age-related illness. The heir to the erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad, was the grandson of the last reigning Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Nizam Mir Barkat Ali Khan 'Mukarram Jah' was crowned as the titular VIII Nizam of Hyderabad State after the death of his grandfather in 1967. He was born in Hilafet Palace, Nice (France) to Azam Jah (Mir Himayat Ali Khan Siddiqi Bahadur), the son and heir of Mir Osman Ali Khan, by his wife Princess Durru Shehvar, daughter of the last Sultan of Turkey (Ottoman Empire) Sultan Abdul Mejid II on October 6, 1933.

According to historians, Prince Mukarram Jah was designated as the titular head of the Asaf Jahi dynasty in 1954, by his grandfather. Since then, he has been identified as the VIII and the last Nizam of Hyderabad. His succession was recognised in principle by the Government of India. He was officially called the Prince of Hyderabad until 1971. The Nizam made his grandson the successor to the reign as the Nizam VIII on the passing away of the last former reigning ruler of Hyderabad on February 24, 1967.

Later, during the regime of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Mukarram Jah was also offered the post of the Vice-President. However, Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan refused. The royal family confirmed that Indira had offered VIII Nizam the post of V-P and tried to persuade him to stay in India, but he refused to accept the post. The Asaf Jah VIII was also conferred with the rank of Honorary Lieutenant in the Indian Army by the Government of India.

It is said that Prince was a friend of India's first Prime Minister, Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru. He stated in 2010 that Nehru had wanted him to become his envoy or the Indian ambassador to a Muslim country. In fact, Makarram Jah was once sent to Iraq as the PM's special envoy, however, he did not visit any other Muslim or Arab country as the special envoy later.

Zahid Ali Khan, a senior journalist, said despite the integration of Hyderabad Deccan with India, Asaf Jah VIII focused on people of the Deccan and his love for the motherland was unbelievable. Apart from preserving the history of the ancestors, he used to keep detailed information about the conditions and situation of people and the Deccan State in his dignified manner.

"Mukarram Jah Bahadur, during his visit to Hyderabad, used to offer Friday prayers in the historic Mecca Masjid, Golconda Fort Mosque and used to meet his close friends," he added.

In his life Prince followed the footsteps of his ancestors for providing education and training to the new generation by establishing the best system for running educational institutions under the Mukarram Jah Educational and Learning Trust to brighten the future of the youth of the nation. Thousands of children are getting education in these institutions, says Khan.

Mukarram Jah Bahadur maintained his bond with Hyderabad and Deccan even during his stay in different countries of the world, like the UK, Australia, and Turkey. And as long as he was healthy, he continued to visit Hyderabad for a short period and used to stay in Falaknuma Palace in addition to Chiraan Fort Palace. Sometimes he preferred to stay in Chowmahalla Palace.

Jah married five women, and the first was with a Turkish noblewoman (Esra Birgin). He reportedly divorced her as she did not want to move from Hyderabad palace to a sheep station during the Australian outback. He then married a former BBC employee and airhostess (Helen Simmons). After her death, he married Miss Turkey (Manolya Onur) in 1992. He wed twice more a Moroccan (Jameela Boularous) and a Turkish princess (Ayesha Orchedi).

His net worth, which declined after giving up a few assets during a divorce settlement in the 90s, was noted to have been around $1 billion. Jah was the owner of some iconic buildings in the city, including Falaknuma Palace and Chowmahalla Palace. He owned the Nazri Bagh Palace, Chiraan Palace, Purani Haveli in Hyderabad, and Naukhanda Palace in Aurangabad.

One of the grandsons of VII Nizam Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, Mir Najaf Ali Khan, had fond memories associated with his cousin Nawab Mir Barkat Ali han Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur when they met in the late 60s.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, Mir Najaf said Mukarram Jah, a son of Prince Azam Jah Bahadur, visited the family of Prince Hashim Jah Bahadur, a brother of Azam Jah Bahadur and father of Najaf Ali Khan, on the occasion of 'Bismillah' ceremony 'Tasmi-o-Khani' of Najaf Ali Khan in 1968.

The last rites of Prince Nizam Mir Barkat Ali Khan Siddiqui Mukarram Jah, the Nizam VIII, the grandson of Hyderabad's last Nizam Osman Ali Khan will be held in the historic Mecca Masjid on Wednesday. The government has decided to observe State mourning in respect of the titular Nizam. It has decided to accord funeral with State honours to Nizam VIII, who passed away on Saturday in Istanbul (Turkey).

The Hyderabad City police, Chowmahalla Palace administration, and other officials have started making arrangements for Mukarram Jah's final journey in the city. The Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered. He will be laid to rest at the royal graves of the Nizams at Mecca Masjid.

Mukkaram Jah passed away on Saturday at 10:30 pm at the age of 89. As per his desire of being laid to rest in his homeland, his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with the mortal remains on Tuesday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday expressed condolences over the demise of Mukarram Jah and extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family over the loss. "As the successor of Nizam, he worked for helping the poor in their health and education. In memory of his social work, the State government will hold a State funeral with the highest honours. The CM directed Chief Secretary A Santi Kumari and government adviser AK Khan to streamline the process," the CMO informed.

On Monday, Khan, and M A Faiz Khan, trustee of the HEH Mukarram Jah Trust, along with City police and other department officials, inspected the Mecca Masjid and Chowmahalla Palace. Expecting thousands of people to pay their tributes to the Nizam VIII, traffic police are making necessary arrangements in the Old City.

Following the inspection, Khan said "the mortal remains of the Nizam VIII will arrive on Tuesday evening in a chartered flight from Istanbul. On Wednesday (January 18), from 8 am to 1 pm, the general public will be allowed to pay their last respects in Chowmahalla Palace. Around 3.30 pm, the final journey will begin in a procession and will be taken to Mecca Masjid," he added.

Faiz Khan said Prince Mukarram Jah was also the chairperson of the Nizam's Charitable Trust and Mukarram Jah Trust for Education & Learning (MJTEL). The mortal remains will be kept at the palace and the family members, trustees of various Nizam trusts, and other members will be allowed to pay their last respects between 8 pm and 9 pm on Tuesday. "The Namaz-e-Janaza will be held after Namaz-e-Asar and the body will be later taken to the Asaf Jahi dynasty graves in the Mecca Masjid. It will be buried beside the grave of his father Mir Himayat Ali Khan Azam Jah Bahadur, father of Mukarram Jah and the eldest son of VII Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan," he informed.