Hyderabad to become Southern India rail hub

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has firmly established itself as a strategic railway hub in southern India, with the Union Budget 2026–27 placing the city at the centre of a high speed rail triangle connecting Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru. The sustained focus on railway infrastructure has resulted in unprecedented growth for Telangana, reflected in a sharp rise in budget allocation, network expansion and passenger amenities.

The average annual railway budget allocation for Telangana has increased nearly six times, from Rs 886 crore during 2009–14 to a record Rs 5,454 crore in 2026–27. This significant rise underscores the Central Government’s commitment to strengthening rail connectivity and accelerating economic development in the state.

Railway infrastructure projects worth Rs 47,984 crore are currently under execution in Telangana, covering new line construction, doubling works, station redevelopment and safety upgrades. These initiatives are designed to enhance operational capacity, improve efficiency and deliver a superior travel experience for passengers.

A key highlight of the budget is Hyderabad’s inclusion in three high speed rail corridors, forming a southern triangle diamond project. These corridors will connect Hyderabad with Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru using trains capable of running at speeds of up to 350 kilometres per hour.

Once operational, travel time between Hyderabad and Bengaluru is expected to reduce to two hours, Hyderabad to Chennai to 2 hours 55 minutes, and Hyderabad to Pune to just 1 hour 55 minutes. The project is expected to act as a powerful economic growth corridor supporting education, healthcare, trade and industry.

Station redevelopment is also progressing rapidly under the Amrit Station Scheme. Forty stations in Telangana have been identified for comprehensive upgradation at a cost of Rs 2,015 crore, with redevelopment already completed at Begumpet, Karimnagar, Warangal and Sri Bala Brahmeswara Jogulamba.

Telangana has achieved 100 per cent electrification of its railway network, with around 900 kilometres of new tracks laid since 2014. To enhance safety, the indigenous KAVACH train collision avoidance system is being implemented across major routes, alongside the construction of 499 flyovers and underpasses.

Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager, South Central Railway, said the scale of investment marks a turning point for the state. “The record budget allocation and high speed rail connectivity will transform Hyderabad into a major mobility and logistics hub while ensuring safer, faster and more reliable rail services for the people of Telangana,” he said.