Hyderabad to Host Blind Children’s Fashion Show on 14th December

  • Created On:  12 Dec 2025 1:45 PM IST
Hyderabad to Host Blind Children’s Fashion Show on 14th December
Rising Global Foundation, in partnership with Devnar Foundation for the Blind, is set to host a special Blind Children Fashion Show on 14 December at Novotel, Hitex.

The event aims to support blind and autistic children through a large-scale fundraising and distribution programme. Hon’ble IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu will attend as Chief Guest. Founder Tushar Sawlani said, “Every child deserves dignity, opportunity, and a platform to shine.”

With strong backing from political leaders, corporate icons, and celebrities, the initiative continues to champion inclusion and celebrate the limitless talent of children.

BlindChildrenFashionShowRisingGlobalFoundationDevnarFoundation EventsInclusiveEducation InitiativesHyderabad SocialImpact Events
