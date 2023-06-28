Hyderabad to host National Interventional Council 2023 in July

Hyderabad: National Interventional Council (NIC) 2023- Cardiological Society of India (CSI) will be held on 30th June, 1st & 2nd July. After 2018 this conference is back to Hyderabad aimed at providing the best platform to exchange and interact with each other to learn all the latest advances in Interventional Cardiology including tips & tricks from the experts while performing challenging procedures and newer interventional techniques.



CSI is the oldest & most Prestigious organization of Cardiologists in the country and NIC is the Interventional forum of the CSI which conducts the premier Interventional Conference every year, it has a well-established reputation across the world.



Around 3000 National and International cardiologists across India and Worldwide are expected to attend. During this conference, showcase of 40 Live case Transmissions from various medical centres of India and abroad to update latest trends in the management of cardiovascular diseases.



This year’s national conference focuses mainly on the recent updates and live case transmissions on structural interventions, image-guided PCI, CHIP PCI including CTO, MCS support & plaque modification strategies. We are also arranging many workshops and other academic activities including Hands-on sessions for young interventional cardiologists on structural interventions, bifurcation PCI, Rota, OCT, IVUS, MCS, and bail-out strategies.



• For the first time in any cardiology conference in India, CSI-NIC 2023 is planning to conduct 350+ challenging case presentations across 13 categories

• 24 Live Cases in Coronary Intervention, 8 International Operators & Live Cases on LMCA, Bifurcation, Calcium, CTO & Complex PCI.