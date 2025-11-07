  • Menu
Hyderabad to Host South Asia’s Biggest Poultry Expo from November 26 to 28

Hyderabad will host the 17th edition of Poultry India Expo 2025 from November 26–28 at Hitex, Hitech City, with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy attending as Chief Guest.

Organized by the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA), the event will feature 500 exhibitors from over 35 countries and attract 45,000 participants.

Highlighting innovation in poultry health, feed, and technology, the expo reflects India’s growing leadership as the second-largest egg producer globally. IPEMA President Uday Singh Bayas emphasized the industry’s contribution to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat@2047 through sustainable poultry growth.

