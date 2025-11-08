Hyderabad to showcase AI in healthcare

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) held a press conference on Friday to announce and promote the upcoming Commonwealth AI Global Summit 2025, set to take place on November 22 and 23 at the Jubilee Hills Convention Centre, Hyderabad. This marks the first time India will host the prestigious summit, which is expected to draw over 2,500 delegates from more than 50 countries, including Commonwealth nations and global partners.

Themed “Encourage – Educate – Empower,” the summit will focus on cutting-edge developments in Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, Healthcare Management, and Digital Health Transformation.

The event is being organised by the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA) in collaboration with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, UK, and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Banjara Hills.

TGCHE Chairman Professor V Balakista Reddy emphasised the summit’s significance, noting that it will address both the promise and the challenges of AI in healthcare. “This is a vital opportunity to explore ethical and regulatory frameworks while advancing AI technologies that can revolutionise medical practice,” he said.

Dr Prabhu Kumar Challagali, Organising Chairman and Convener, expressed deep appreciation to the Government of Telangana for supporting the initiative. He announced the launch of a Fellowship Certificate Course on Commonwealth AI and Digital Health Card (FCAD), a first-of-its-kind programme in India, to be conducted by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow. “AI is shaping the future of healthcare. Every medical professionalfrom MBBS students to senior practitionersshould attend and benefit from this summit,” he urged.

Dr P V Nanda Kumar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, shared that the university will actively participate in the summit and is adopting villages to train health centres in AI tools and technologies. Dr E Ravindra Reddy, Chairman of the National Action Committee, highlighted how AI is simplifying medical workflows and enhancing diagnostic accuracy.

Organising Secretary Dr J Gopala Krishna extended an open invitation to medical students, doctors, scientists, and healthcare professionals to attend the summit and engage in enriching sessions and workshops.

Distinguished guests expected to attend include Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha, I T Minister D Sridhar Babu, T P C C President Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Special Advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy.