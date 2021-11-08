Hyderabad: Top priority to advocates' welfare, says Talasani

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Sunday said that the government gave top priority to welfare of advocates of the State. Constitution of a special fund for the welfare of advocates, like no other State, was a classic example of the same.

Referring to grant of station bail under Section 41 A of CRPC, he said a proposal to strike off the section was under the active consideration of the government.

He made the remarks while addressing a gathering of at the All-India Yadav Legal Wing conference at Sundaraiah vignana kendram, Bagh Lingampally. Legal cell president Chalakani Venkat Yadav presided.

The minister said the government was encouraging the Yadav community in all sectors. No other State government had worked hard for the welfare of the community. The government had introduced Rs 11,000-crore sheep distribution scheme for the development of the community. Talasani said he would take all problems faced by the community and lawyers to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's notice and try very hard to solve them. He urged the community to fight for achieving reservations in proportion to their population. TRS party MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav said Yadav advocates should play an important role in the reconstruction of Telangana. He announced sanction of Rs 10 lakh for construction of building of Yadav advocates.

The conference passed several resolutions, like sanction of matching grants to the advocates and provision of honorarium to junior advocates for five years.