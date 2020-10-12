Hyderabad: TPCC leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy complains to EC against TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Terming statements of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay who called upon 'Hindus to unite', during his media interaction in Jagtiyal district as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Congress demanded initiation of appropriate action.

TPCC leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy wrote to Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora about the alleged violation.

Citing news reports, the Congress leader pointed out that the call was given while making a reference to a certain decision of the TRS government, purportedly at the behest of MIM in the context of elections to the GHMC.

"It is pertinent to note that the Code is in force in the nearby Siddipet district in Telangana, in view of Dubbaka bye-election.

A call given on religious grounds by a person who is the State president of the national party cannot be ignored based on the context or the place in which it has been given. This is a serious matter and has to be treated by ECI as a violation of the MCC," he added in the complaint.