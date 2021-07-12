Hyderabad: TPIEA lobs rash of charges on JNTU-H

Hyderabad: The Technical and Professional Institutes Employees Association (TPIEA) demanded the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), to introduce an annual income and asset declaration by its faculty on the lines of the Central universities.

This demand comes against the backdrop of a volley of allegations of irregularities in the university. Particularly during the ratification of the faculty candidatures, college inspections and undergraduate and postgraduate project evaluations.

The allegations were pointed at some university authorities and faculty members during the Fact-Finding Committee (FFC) inspections and allotment of officers for the same. Irregularities were also alleged in the case of ratifications by the Selection Committee Meeting (SCM).

Besides, taking bribes for removing markings of 'red flags' and 'blacklisting' in the Directorate of University Academic and Audit Cell (DUAAC) database.

Besides, the university authorities were also questioned as to why the university examination branch insists on sending JNTU-H faculty members only, for the UG and PG project evaluations? Alleging, the university never approves anyone of the three names for the panel sent to it by the colleges for the purpose of project evaluations.

The TPIEA president Dr V Balakrishna Reddy said that it is high time that the university authorities should take a serious view of the allegations. Because it is for years that such allegations are being against certain persons working in the JNTU-H. Because it is the reputation of the only technical university that is at stake.

Adding the staff under the autonomous institutions and departments under the Union Ministry of Education submits the annual statement of income and immovable properties held by them.

Similarly, the staff working in the Central Universities do submit similar statements every year.

That apart, earlier, the Madurai Kamaraj University had faced similar allegations and complaints. Fed up with the same, the university vice-chancellor and the university had decided to implement similar practices in that state university.

Following this, the MKU staff submits a five-page statement of immovable properties held by the university employees. It includes lands, house sites and other buildings etc, he added.