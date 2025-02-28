Live
Just In
Hyderabad Trader Scammed of Rs 1.2 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters Offering Fake Discounts
A 50-year-old trader in Hyderabad lost Rs 1.2 lakh to cyber fraudsters who promised discounts on shopping and groceries.
Another cyber fraud incident was reported in Hyderabad, raising concerns over the rise in the number of cases.
A 50-year-old trader from Hyderabad was scammed out of Rs 1.2 lakh by cyber fraudsters. They promised discounts on shopping and groceries.
The victim got a call from someone claiming to be from a popular shopping mall, offering discounts on household items. Interested, the victim clicked a link sent by the fraudster and entered his card details, including the number and CVV. However, a technical issue stopped the transaction.
The fraudster called again, reassured the victim, and sent another link. When the victim clicked it, a malicious app captured his details. The fraudster then asked for his date of birth. After entering the information, funds were quickly withdrawn from the victim’s credit card. The fraudster had been monitoring the victim’s phone screen through the app.
The Hyderabad Cybercrime police have registered a case and are investigating.
Victims of cybercrime can file complaints by dialing 1930, visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in, or contacting WhatsApp at 8712665171.