Hyderabad Traffic Alert: Heavy Slowdown Near Mehidipatnam Due to Road Work

Road work near Mehidi Function Hall is causing heavy traffic.

Vehicle movement is slow in the area.

Affected Routes

Traffic is moving slowly from:

NFCL (opp.)

Masab Tank

PTI

Mahaveer Hospital

Advisory for Commuters

Drivers are advised to expect delays.

Use alternate routes if possible.

Drive carefully through the stretch.

Police Message

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has asked commuters to stay alert and follow traffic instructions for safety.

— Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) November 25, 2025








