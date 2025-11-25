  1. Home
News

Hyderabad Traffic Alert: Heavy Slowdown Near Mehidipatnam Due to Road Work

  • Created On:  25 Nov 2025 5:53 PM IST
Road work near Mehidi Function Hall is causing heavy traffic from NFCL, Masab Tank, PTI, and Mahaveer Hospital towards Ayodhya Junction.

Road work near Mehidi Function Hall is causing heavy traffic.

Vehicle movement is slow in the area.

Affected Routes

Traffic is moving slowly from:

  • NFCL (opp.)
  • Masab Tank
  • PTI
  • Mahaveer Hospital

Advisory for Commuters

Drivers are advised to expect delays.

Use alternate routes if possible.

Drive carefully through the stretch.

Police Message

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has asked commuters to stay alert and follow traffic instructions for safety.



