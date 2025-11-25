Hyderabad Traffic Alert: Heavy Slowdown Near Mehidipatnam Due to Road Work
Road work near Mehidi Function Hall is causing heavy traffic from NFCL, Masab Tank, PTI, and Mahaveer Hospital towards Ayodhya Junction.
Affected Routes
Traffic is moving slowly from:
- NFCL (opp.)
- Masab Tank
- PTI
- Mahaveer Hospital
Advisory for Commuters
Drivers are advised to expect delays.
Use alternate routes if possible.
Drive carefully through the stretch.
Police Message
The Hyderabad Traffic Police has asked commuters to stay alert and follow traffic instructions for safety.
#HYDTPinfo— Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) November 25, 2025
