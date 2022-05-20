Hyderabad: Traffic curbs in Amberpet to facilitate flyover work
The traffic police have issued an advisory in connection with the closure of the road (on need basis) between Golnaka Junction and Amberpet 6 Number junction from May 20 till completion of the Amberpet flyover work.
The police have suggested alternative routes for motorists.All RTC buses and other heavy vehicles from Warangal towards Amberpet 6 number junction will be diverted at Uppal junction towards Nagole junction, LB Nagar junction,Dilsukhnagar, Moosarambagh and Chaderghat.
City buses from Uppal junction towards Amberpet 6 number junction will be diverted at Amberpet T junction towards Ali Café Crossroads, Zinda Tilismath, Golnaka New Bridge, Nimboliadda, Rangamahal and Chaderghat.
All light motor vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers from Uppal towards Amberpet 6 number junction will be diverted at Amberpet T junction towards Ali Cafe crossroads, Zinda Tilismath Road, Golnaka and Nimboliadda.
RTC buses and heavy vehicles from Chaderghat towards Amberpet 6 number junction will be diverted at Chaderghat junction towards Chaderghat causeway, RuB Malakpet, Nalgonda Crossroads, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar and Uppal. All LMVs, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers from Golnaka junction should take either the new bridge Golnaka or towards Ali Café. All city buses coming from Tilaknagar junction towards Dilsukhnagar will be diverted at Amberpet T junction Road, Ali Café Crossroads and Moosarambagh.