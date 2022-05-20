Hyderabad: Traffic curbs in Amberpet to facilitate flyover work

Hyderabad: The traffic police have issued an advisory in connection with the closure of the road (on need basis) between Golnaka Junction and Amberpet 6 Number junction from May 20 till completion of the Amberpet flyover work.

The police have suggested alternative routes for motorists.All RTC buses and other heavy vehicles from Warangal towards Amberpet 6 number junction will be diverted at Uppal junction towards Nagole junction, LB Nagar junction,Dilsukhnagar, Moosarambagh and Chaderghat.

City buses from Uppal junction towards Amberpet 6 number junction will be diverted at Amberpet T junction towards Ali Café Crossroads, Zinda Tilismath, Golnaka New Bridge, Nimboliadda, Rangamahal and Chaderghat.

All light motor vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers from Uppal towards Amberpet 6 number junction will be diverted at Amberpet T junction towards Ali Cafe crossroads, Zinda Tilismath Road, Golnaka and Nimboliadda.

RTC buses and heavy vehicles from Chaderghat towards Amberpet 6 number junction will be diverted at Chaderghat junction towards Chaderghat causeway, RuB Malakpet, Nalgonda Crossroads, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar and Uppal. All LMVs, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers from Golnaka junction should take either the new bridge Golnaka or towards Ali Café. All city buses coming from Tilaknagar junction towards Dilsukhnagar will be diverted at Amberpet T junction Road, Ali Café Crossroads and Moosarambagh.