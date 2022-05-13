Hyderabad: Traffic curbs today for Amit Shah meeting

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have imposed traffic restrictions on the Srisailam National Highway, in view of completion of Praja Sangrama Padayatra Yatra of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and public meeting to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Tukkuguda village beside the Outer Ring Road on Saturday.

Motorists have been asked to use alternative routes to reach their destinations and avoid the Srisailam Highway between 3 and 10 pm.



To reach the RGIA from LB Nagar, the Hayathnagar area commuters are requested to use the Mandamallamma, Balapur and Videocon junction route. Those coming to RGIA from Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta are to use the Aramghar and Shamshabad route.

No heavy vehicles will be allowed to get down the ORR Exit No 14 at Tukkuguda from afternoon until completion of the programme. Ambulances and other emergency vehicles will be allowed, said the police.