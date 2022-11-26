Hyderabad: Traffic diversion at Jubilee Hills triggers huge snarls

Hyderabad: The traffic diversion plan announced on the trail basis by the City Traffic Police aiming to ease traffic movement at the busy junctions lead to a total chaos at the busy Jubilee Hills Road No 45 (checkpost), Road No 12 Banjara Hills, Film Nagar and surrounding areas especially during the peak hours. At many places, traffic came to a grinding halt, forcing motorists to curse their decision to venture out.

Satish Adke who takes the Film Nagar route to go towards Road No 12 Banjara Hills said, "I took the left turn, as per the traffic police advisory and saw a huge traffic jam. Since it is a bottleneck, similar traffic was seen ahead. I don't think the decision made by the traffic police is a good idea."

However, traffic movement at busy stretches of Jubilee Hills Road No 45 (checkpost), Road No 12 Banjara Hills, Film Nagar and surrounding areas traffic was moving, albeit slowly, throughout the day. Motorists feel that considering the current cost of petrol and diesel, they are not happy with this diversion which is an additional burden.

As per the arrangements, traffic coming from Jubilee Hills checkpost towards Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge were not allowed to take right turn at Road No 45 Junction or at Journalist Colony junction. It was observed that motorists were stuck on the busy stretches for several minutes and there was a huge traffic jam. Ambulances were also stuck on the stretch.

"With the following diversion on such busy stretches, the motorists are the one who face difficulties. Through the diversion, motorists were forced to ride extra kilometers to reach their destination," said Praveen, a regular commuter at Jubilee Hills towards Cable bridge.

Similarly, the traffic at Film Nagar/CVR News Junction to go Jubilee Hills checkpost were not allowed towards Jubilee Hills checkpost and were asked to take a left turn at Road No 45 junction towards Heart Cup and take U-turn under Cable Bridge and proceed to reach Jubilee Hills checkpost.

Meanwhile, the Film Nagar, Banjara Hills road witnessed heavy traffic snarls. Vehicles trying to enter the diversion roads were forced to take back and asked to take the new route.

Traffic snarls were also seen at Road No 12 Banjara Hills - Film Nagar stretch as the traffic intending to go to Road no 45 Junction was not allowed to go straight at Film Nagar and were asked take a left turn at Film Nagar, U-turn at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and take left at Film Nagar/CVR News Junction to go Journalist Colony/Road no 45 Junction.