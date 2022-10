Hyderabad: Traffic diversions for 4 days for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Hyderabad: In view of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the Cyberabad traffic police have announced certain traffic diversions for four days starting Sunday.

On Monday there will be traffic diversion at Shadnagar between 6 am and 3 pm. Traffic from Pargi will be diverted at Shadnagar Crossroad, BSNL office, Keshampet Railway Gate and enter at NH-44 Road

Traffic from Hyderabad towards Shadnagar town will be diverted at Kothur Y Junction on NH-44 Road, JP Darga Crossroads, Nandigama (Mekaguda) – Duskal X Road and Keshampet Crossroads

Traffic from Shadnagar towards Hyderabad will be diverted at Chattanpally Railway Station Road and Keshampet Railway gate

Vehicles from Jadcherla and Shadnagar will be allowed on only one lane and the other lane will be for procession from Kothur Crossroads, Timmapur, Chegur T Junction, Palamakula between 3 pm and 8 pm.Traffic from Bengaluru towards Shamshabad will be diverted at Palamakula village towards JIVA Astramam, Golluru Crossroads, Shankarapuram village, Sangiguda junction, ORR Service Road, Pedda Golconda tollgate, Bahadurguda village, Gollapally, Kishanguda flyover

On Tuesday, there will be traffic diversion for between 6 am and 10 am. Traffic from Bengaluru towards Hyderabad will be diverted at Thondupally tollgate towards Rallaguda Service Road, Rallaguda Junction, Airport Colony Junction, Rajiv Gruha Kalpa Junction, ORR Underpass, Simplex Junction, Sathamrai and Gaganpahad.