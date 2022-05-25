Hyderabad: Traffic diversions in view of PM Modi's visit to ISB

Hyderabad: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Indian School of Business (ISB) at Gachibowli on Thursday, the city traffic has imposed traffic restrictions in the area from 1pm to 5pm.

The Cyberabad Police have requested managements of offices located between Gachibowli Stadium to IIIT Junction, IIIT Junction to Wipro Junction and IIIT Junction to Gachibowli to stagger their work timings accordingly or to opt work from home to avoid inconvenience.

The alternative routes are: Traffic from Gachibowli Junction towards Lingampally can take diversion at Gachibowli Junction-right turn- Botanical Garden- left turn- Kondapur Area Hospital-Masjid Banda- left turn-Masjid Banda Kaman-right turn-HCU Depot road towards Lingampally Road.

Similarly, traffic from Lingampally towards Gachibowli can take a diversion at HCU Depot- left turn- Masjid Banda Kaman- left turn- Masjid Banda- Kondapur area hospital-Botanical garden-right turn towards Gachibowli Junction. Traffic from Wipro towards Lingampally can take diversion at Wipro Junction-left turn-Q city-Gowlidoddi- Gopanpally X road- right turn- HCU back gate-Nallagandla and proceed towards Lingampally Road.

Traffic from Wipro towards Gachibowli junction can take diversion at the Wipro junction- right turn- Fairfield Hotel- Nanakramguda Rotary- left turn- ORR- L&T Towers and Gachibowli Junction.

Traffic from Durgam Cheruvu cable stayed bridge towards Gachibowli junction can take diversion at the cable bridge up ramp-Road No. 45- Ratnadeep- Madhapur L&O PS- Cyber Towers- HITEX- Kothaguda- Botanical and Gachibowli Junction. Officials said that movement of heavy vehicles would be restricted on these roads.