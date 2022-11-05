Hyderabad: Traffic diversions in view of SNPD works in Dhulapally till Dec 31

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Friday issued a traffic advisory in view of construction of a culvert at Dhulapally, between St Martin's Engineering College T-Junction and Dulapally village till December 31. The project has been undertaken as part of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP).



According to officials, traffic coming from Medchal towards Dulapally and Bahadurpally villages via Kompally and Dulapally 'T' junction will be diverted at Medchal check post and Kandlakoya towards Sutariguda, Ayodhya Junction, Gandimaisamma, Bahadurpally junction left turn towards Dulapally village.

Traffic from Suchitra junction towards Dulapally and Bahadurpally villages via Dulapally T-Junction will be diverted at Suchitra Junction left turn, Qutubullapur village, Quthbullapur GHMC office 'Y' junction right turn, Shapurnagar, Jeedimetla Industrial area JETL Hi-tension road, towards Dhulapally and Bahadurpally villages. Vehicles from Bahadurpally and Dulapally villages towards Suchitra Junction via Dulapally T-Junction will be diverted at Dulapally village NTR Statue, Jeedimetla Industrial area, JETL Junction left turn, Shapurnagar, Quthbullapur 'Y' Junction, Quthbullapur village, Suchitra junction. Traffic from Bahadurpally and Dulapally villages towards Dulapally T-Junction and Medchal will be diverted at Bahadurpally junction towards Gandimaisamma Junction, Ayodhya Junction, Sutariguda, towards Medchal check post or Kandlakoya. Motorists were requested to plan their trip accordingly and co-operate with the traffic police.