Hyderabad Traffic Home Guard Injured in Hit-and-Run Incident at Telugu Thalli Flyover

Hyderabad, 20 December 2024: A Hyderabad Traffic Home Guard was injured in a hit-and-run accident at the Telugu Thalli flyover early on Friday. The incident occurred around 1:00 AM when Saifabad Traffic Home Guard Kishtaiah was on duty at the new signal near the flyover.

According to reports, an unidentified biker was traveling from Iqbal Minar towards the Dr. BR Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund, when the rider collided with Kishtaiah at high speed. The force of the impact left the Traffic Home Guard injured in Hyderabad, and the biker fled the scene without stopping to check on the victim's condition.

Motorists who witnessed the Telugu Thalli Flyover Accident News rushed to Kishtaiah's aid and immediately took him to a nearby hospital. The authorities have registered a Hyderabad Hit-and-Run Case, and investigations are underway to trace the individual responsible for the incident.

This Hyderabad Traffic Incident has raised concerns about road safety, as the Telugu Thalli Flyover Traffic Update highlights the growing number of accidents in the area. The Hit-and-Run Hyderabad Updates are being closely monitored, and local police are urging citizens to drive cautiously, especially around busy traffic signals and flyovers like Telugu Thalli Flyover.

The police have initiated an investigation into the Hit-and-Run Case Hyderabad Police to identify the perpetrator and ensure justice for the Hyderabad Hit-and-Run Victim. Meanwhile, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for improved Hyderabad Road Safety News and public awareness regarding the safety of traffic personnel.

Authorities are calling for more vigilance and caution on the roads to prevent such accidents, as this Home Guard Accident Hyderabad sheds light on the risks faced by traffic officers in their line of duty.