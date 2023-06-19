Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Yellamma Kalyanotsavam

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police issued a traffic advisory from June 19 to June 21 owing to the Yellamma Kalyanam to be held at the Yellamma Devasthanam in Balkampet.

According to the police, a large number of devotees will visit Kalyanotsavam (Tuesday) and Rathotsavam (Wednesday) in Balakmpet. Moderate traffic congestion is expected with devotees and their vehicles on streets around Yellamma Temple, Balkampet.

Traffic coming from Green lands, Matha Temple, Satyam Theatre intending to go towards Fateh Nagar will not be allowed and diverted at SR Nagar T Junction towards SR Nagar Community Hall-Abilasha Towers– BK Guda X Road-Straight towards Sriram Nagar X road-Sanath Nagar/Fateh Nagar Road. Traffic coming from Fateh Nagar fly over intending to go towards Balkampet will not be allowed and will be diverted at New Bridge towards Katta Maisamma Temple-Begumpet.

Commuters coming from Green Lands-Bakul Apartments-Food World intending to go towards Balkampet will not be allowed and will be diverted at Food World X roads towards Sonabai Temple-Satyam Theater-Maitrivanam /SR Nagar T Junction.

Motorists coming from Begumpet, Kattamaisamma Temple intending to go towards Balkampet will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Green lands, Matha Temple, Satyam Theatre, SR Nagar T Junction left turn to SR Nagar Community Hall. By-lanes and link roads will remain closed for traffic coming from SR Nagar ‘T’ junction towards Fateh Nagar/Balkampet.

Parking places for devotees

R&B Office, Nature Cure Hospital, GHMC ground, Padma Shree Towards Nature Cure Hospital road side Parking, Fateh Nagar under Railway bridge, Padma Shree towards R &B

Police requested to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and avoid the above junctions/stretches during the restricted timings. In case of any emergency kindly call our traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance. The commuters were urged to cooperate with Traffic police.