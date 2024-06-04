  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in city for vote counting

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in city for vote counting
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In view of counting of votes on Tuesday, the city police imposed certain traffic restrictions on the roads near counting centres. The...

Hyderabad: In view of counting of votes on Tuesday, the city police imposed certain traffic restrictions on the roads near counting centres. The traffic would be diverted on a need basis for a while as per the local situation.

The authorised persons coming for counting centres are requested to park their vehicles in the earmarked places only. If traffic is diverted at any place it will be intimated through Hyderabad Traffic Police Twitter & Facebook, Traffic Live App and through FM Radio.

The general public is requested to take a note of the counting centres and plan their movements accordingly to reach their destination and co-operate with the traffic police.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X