Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in city for vote counting

Hyderabad: In view of counting of votes on Tuesday, the city police imposed certain traffic restrictions on the roads near counting centres. The traffic would be diverted on a need basis for a while as per the local situation.

The authorised persons coming for counting centres are requested to park their vehicles in the earmarked places only. If traffic is diverted at any place it will be intimated through Hyderabad Traffic Police Twitter & Facebook, Traffic Live App and through FM Radio.

The general public is requested to take a note of the counting centres and plan their movements accordingly to reach their destination and co-operate with the traffic police.











