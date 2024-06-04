Live
- Modi must respect people’s verdict, resign: Congress
- BJP picks Naidu as NDA convenor
- ‘Placebo’ surgery not a cruel trick, can be very effective
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th June 2024
- Shocked Jagan vows to rise like phoenix
- Asaduddin juggernaut rolls on with huge win
- Ye Jo Public Hai Ye Sab Jaanti Hai…
- Celebrations erupt at MIM hqrs as Asad wins
- Babu is Back: Landslide for NDA
- Congress wins both LS seats in violence-hit Manipur
Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in city for vote counting
Hyderabad: In view of counting of votes on Tuesday, the city police imposed certain traffic restrictions on the roads near counting centres. The traffic would be diverted on a need basis for a while as per the local situation.
The authorised persons coming for counting centres are requested to park their vehicles in the earmarked places only. If traffic is diverted at any place it will be intimated through Hyderabad Traffic Police Twitter & Facebook, Traffic Live App and through FM Radio.
The general public is requested to take a note of the counting centres and plan their movements accordingly to reach their destination and co-operate with the traffic police.
