Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in view of Bakrid prayers at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah

Hyderabad: In view of the Eid-Ul-Adha (Bakrid) prayers to be held at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah and Hockey Ground in Masab Tank on Sunday morning, the city police has imposed traffic restrictions in the surroundings.

Vehicles coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh towards the Mir Alam Tank Eidgah Tank for prayers can come through Bahadurpura X Roads from 8 am to 11.30 am and should park vehicles at designated parking places. During this time, general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, Tadban and towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul. Parking will be provided at the Nehru Zoological Park parking area, open space opposite to Masjid Allah-ho-Akbar.

Namazees coming from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts towards Mir Alam Tank Eidgah for prayers will be allowed through Dannama Huts X Roads from 8 am to 11.30 am. No general traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and commuters will be diverted at Danamma Huts 'X' Roads towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta.

Parking will be provided at Modern Saw Mill in front of Eidgah main road, Mir Alam filter bed, Open space beside Mir Alam filter bed and Yadav Parking.

Vehicles coming from Kalapather towards Mir Alam Tank Eidgah for prayers will be allowed through Kalapather Law and Order PS from 8am to 11.30 am. General traffic will diverted towards Mochi Colony, Bhadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

Vehicles can be parked at Bhayya Parking, Indian Oil Petrol Pump and Vishaka Cements Shop beside BNK Colony.

Officials said between 8am to 11.30am, heavy vehicles including RTC buses coming from Puranapul towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiyaguda and City College till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah.

Heavy vehicles coming from Shamshabad, Rajendranagar and Mailardevpally towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at Aramgarh Junction towards Shamshabad or Rajendranagar or Mailardevpally.

Prayers at Hockey Ground in Masab Tank:

No vehicular traffic will be allowed under the Masab Tank flyover and traffic from Mehdipatnam and Lakdi-ka-pul will be allowed only be allowed to commute on the flyover from 7am to 10am. Traffic from Mehdipatnam towards Banjara Hills Road No.1 via Masab Tank will be diverted through flyover Masab Tank-Ayodhya Junction- Khairatabad RTA Office-Taj Krishna Hotel.

Likewise traffic from Lakdi-ka-pul towards Masab Tank towards Banjara Hills Road No.1/12 via Masab Tank will be diverted towards Nirankari-Khairatabad-VV Statue-Khairatabad RTA Office-Taj Krishna Hotel. Traffic will not be allowed below the Masab Tank flyover towards Banjara Hills Road No.1 till the prayers conclude.