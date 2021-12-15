Hyderabad: Traffic woes double as Kondapur flyover works limp

Hyderabad: The slow pace of works of Kothaguda flyover coupled with traffic jams are leaving the commuters red-faced. The locals and motorists are facing inconvenience to reach their destination through this way.

"As the Kothaguda flyover works are moving at a slow pace, the locals and the motorists are facing traffic woes regularly, especially in the evenings where the traffic jams from Kondapur signal towards to Sharath City Mall have become regular. Further, the narrow road and the ongoing flyover works double the woes," said J Karteek, a resident of Kondapur. "During weekends, the stretch becomes even more cumbersome with traffic jams that take hours to get cleared," added Seetha Reddy, a resident of Kothaguda.

"The main hurdles for this flyover was clearance from Forest Department and the land acquisition, which delayed the construction further as two properties were under court cases. As there is a lot of development in and around Kondapur, it has become difficult to lay underground electric cables," said an official of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The official also added that almost 60 per cent of the flyover works were finished and by June 2022, it will be thrown open to public. This 3-km-long flyover at Botanical Garden at Kothaguda and Kondapur junction was taken up by the Strategic Road Development programme (SRDP) with an estimated cost of Rs 263.09 crore. The flyover works which were taken up in 2018 were delayed due to several issues like land acquisition, approvals from Forest department etc.

According to GHMC officials, the multi-level flyover will ease traffic congestion towards Gachibowli and Hitech City and once this project is complete, the Botanical Garden and Kondapur Junction will be free of traffic jams.