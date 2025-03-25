Live
- Netflix’s It’s Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo Hyun faces career setbacks as Taiwan fan event and Disney+ drama get cancelled as a result of Kim Sae Ron controversy
- 5 Best Mystery Box Websites: Unleash Exciting Surprises Right to Your Doorstep!
- How to Structure an Investment Plan for Monthly Payouts After Retirement?
- Germany’s New Parliament Sees Decline in Women’s Representation
- White Roses in the UAE: Gift-Giving Etiquette and Cultural Significance
- BJP Targets Sonia & Rahul Gandhi Over Fresh Bofors Revelations In New Book
- Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna Seeks Legal Action Over Alleged Honey Trap Attempt
- BJP Launches ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ Outreach Program For Underprivileged Muslims Ahead Of Eid
- Hyderabad Tragic News: Toddler Dies After Hot Water Bucket Accident at Home
- NSS Camp: Student Community Service Commended - DMHO Dr. Swarajyalakshmi
Hyderabad Tragic News: Toddler Dies After Hot Water Bucket Accident at Home
A 4-year-old toddler died after suffering severe burns from a hot water bucket accident at home. Police are investigating the case.
A tragic event occurred when a four-year-old boy at his Jawaharnagar house suffered serious burns from a hot water accident and died.
M. Bunny was the victim's kid. His parents, Narasimha and Laxmi, were both Balaji Nagar daily wage workers. According to the authorities, the toddler mishap in Hyderabad happened Monday when the youngster touched a bucket of water that was heated by an electric immersion heater without realizing the danger. The bucket unintentionally tipped while he was handling it, splashing him with the boiling water.
Bunny was sent to Gandhi Hospital right away after suffering serious injuries. He passed away from his wounds on Tuesday in spite of medical efforts.
This Hyderabad tragic news highlights the importance of parenting safety, especially when handling household hazards like electric heaters and hot water. Authorities have urged parents to be extra cautious with such appliances to prevent similar accidents.
The child dies hot water incident is under investigation by Jawaharnagar police. The body has been sent for an autopsy.