Hyderabad Tragic News: Toddler Dies After Hot Water Bucket Accident at Home

A tragic event occurred when a four-year-old boy at his Jawaharnagar house suffered serious burns from a hot water accident and died.

M. Bunny was the victim's kid. His parents, Narasimha and Laxmi, were both Balaji Nagar daily wage workers. According to the authorities, the toddler mishap in Hyderabad happened Monday when the youngster touched a bucket of water that was heated by an electric immersion heater without realizing the danger. The bucket unintentionally tipped while he was handling it, splashing him with the boiling water.

Bunny was sent to Gandhi Hospital right away after suffering serious injuries. He passed away from his wounds on Tuesday in spite of medical efforts.

This Hyderabad tragic news highlights the importance of parenting safety, especially when handling household hazards like electric heaters and hot water. Authorities have urged parents to be extra cautious with such appliances to prevent similar accidents.

The child dies hot water incident is under investigation by Jawaharnagar police. The body has been sent for an autopsy.