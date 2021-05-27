Hyderabad: Trains are running, but how to reach home?

Hyderabad: With train passengers being allowed to travel during the lockdown hours hundreds are arriving at three major stations of Nampally, Secunderabad and Kacheguda. They are facing difficulties to reach homes with lack of local transport facilities at the stations.

No transport is available either for a ride within the City or for onward travel to districts. Passengers are milling around, trying to arrange some means to reach home. As RTC buses, Metro trains and autos are being operated only for four hours during the relaxation hours from 6 to10 am several passengers reaching the stations are forced to wait till next morning to reach homes.

Said a railway official at Secunderabad station:"they face hardship after reaching the City to find local transport during day with lockdown in force." The fate of those who reach in night hours is worse.

A passenger, who arrived from Lucknow, was on Wednesday found waiting in the station unable to get a bus or auto to reach home in Shaikpet. Manohar Kumar said: "there was no taxi, auto, or a bus when I reached Hyderabad. With a water bottle, I had to wait for till next morning (6 am) to get a local transport to reach my home."

It is very common to see people waiting for trains at stations, but now after arriving there people are waiting for transport facility. Passengers who do not have their vehicles and do not know how to book a cab online are risking their lives while they spend 8-10 hours at railway stations with no food. Adding to their woes no shops or any food stalls are open in stations.

Said Mumtaz Ahmed: "I along with three friends arrived at Nampally from Kazipet in the evening. There were no buses or autos which could take us to place where we stay in City. With no option, we had to walk from Nampally to Borabanda in night".

Several passengers, with children and elderly persons were seen sleeping on footpaths outside a railway station, as they waited for next morning to get public transport.

For the convenience of passengers, the SCR authorities have set up waiting areas but due to spread of Covid, all waiting halls have been closed. Although hundreds arrive at railway stations, only a few buses and autos are being operated during the lockdown relaxation hours.

Taking this as a chance for making more money, with fewer trips, even auto drivers are demanding extra charges from passengers. Said a passenger: "after waiting for several hours at a station, the next day at around 7.30 am I was able to get an auto to Malkajgiri. I was shocked when the driver demanded Rs. 500. With no option I bargained and paid Rs. 450."

A few passengers have demanded seven-seater autos or RTC buses be made available for them at railway stations so that they could reach home.