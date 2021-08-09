Hyderabad: Tribals felicitate Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: A large number of tribals gathered at Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's residence in Srinagar Colony to felicitate her on Sunday for sanctioning Rs 1 crore for the construction of Banjara Bhavan in Kodangal.

The Minister was felicitated on the occasion of birth anniversary of Tribal guru Sri Sant Sevalal Maharaj.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister directed the Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad District Collectors to make proposals for the creation of infrastructure in tribal areas and Dalit areas.

She said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was designing various development schemes for Dalits, tribals and backward classes as part of social change.

As part of this, the officials should visit the field and prepare plans for works related to drainage, roads, drinking water, streetlights and community halls in Dalit villages, she said.

The Minister further added that the Collectors should take initiative in that direction, identify the needs at the field level and send proposals so that special funds could be sanctioned and development works could be undertaken.

Kodangal senior TRS leaders, party activists, tribals and officials were present.