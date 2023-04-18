Hyderabad: Tributes paid to noted historian Dr PV Ramabhrahmam Sastry

Hyderabad: Glowing tributes were paid to noted historian Dr PV Ramabhrahmam Sastry at the function of releasing centenary souvenir here on Monday.

In a message, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Sastry was par excellence in Numismatics and established a new theory that the Satavahans that first and earliest rulers of Telangana and other Telugu regions.

She said Sastry's commitment in publishing well researched district wise edited volumes of inscriptions, publications in reputable journals, and numerous lectures related to his subject contributed for enriching the domain knowledge.

Professor Ramakrishna presided over the function. Leader M Budda Prasad, retired IAS Official BP Acharya, State Director Culture M Harikrishna and other paid rich tributes to Sastry and his epigraphic and numismatic research and selfless dedication to the cause.