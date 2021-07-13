Hyderabad: TRS executive meet today amid rise in Opposition voices

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS has decided to go in for a serious introspection into the present political situation vis a vis the party and work out strategies to counter the Opposition parties which are now hitting the roads in one form or the other.

While BJP state president Bandi Sanjay would soon be launching his padayatra from Hyderabad to Huzurabad, newly-elected TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is also contemplating to take up similar padayatra.

In the backdrop of this situation, the TRS state executive committee is meeting here on Wednesday. The meeting would be chaired by TRS working president KT Rama Rao. It is learnt that party general secretaries have been asked to attend the meeting with ground reports. The meeting will discuss various issues, including the present political situation, membership drive and insurance for members. The last meeting of the executive was held in February this year.

According to party general secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, the TRS working president would also review the party membership drive and the digitalisation process. The membership drive was halted because of the lockdown imposed in the state in the wake of rising corona cases. The party leaders would also discuss the insurance cover to the members of the party. So far, the party has given insurance claims to the family members of 2,342 party workers. During the previous year, the party provided claims to the tune of Rs 47 crore to the kin. The party leaders would also discuss the status of construction of party offices in the districts and the functioning of the party offices, which have already been inaugurated.