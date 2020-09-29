Hyderabad: TRS leader Madhu Yadav arrested for rape, murder of housemaid

Hyderabad: The Moinabad police on Monday arrested one Madhu Yadav, a TRS leader, an accused of raping and murdering a 20-year-old girl working as maid at his residence in Himayath Nagar village of Moinabad mandal. N Prakash Reddy, DCP of Shamshabad said that on September 25 the police received a complaint from the victim's sister wherein she stated that she and her elder sister had been working as housemaids in the accused house for 4 years.

"The girl further stated that the accused Madhu Yadav used to come home after consuming alcohol and would take her elder sister into a room and rape her. On the night of September 25, the accused came home and as usual took her elder sister to his room and in the early morning he left the house and came back in a while. When the complainant girl went into the room on the first floor she found her sister hanging by the ceiling fan," the DCP said.

The accused person arrived within few minutes and told the younger sister that she had to inform police that her sister committed suicide because she was suffering from stomach pain. But the younger one did not oblige and left the house and complained it to her other family members who then filed a police complaint, stated the officer.

"Based on the complaint, the investigation was carried out and it was found that adhu Yadav used to rape the 20 year old girl regularly and also threatened her younger sister to keep quiet. Hence, a case u/s 306, 354 of IPC was registered against the person and was remanded to judicial custody on Monday," added the officer.

Meanwhile, the local residents of Himayath Nagar village thronged the police station on Sunday night to take their revenge on the rapist who was detained by the police. The persons who thronged the police station alleged that the accused was being given royal treatment at the police station as he has political clout to support him and they wanted to seek justice.

So they kept on demanding the Commissioner of Cyberabad that Madhu Yadav should also be encountered on par with the four rapists who were killed in an encounter last year.