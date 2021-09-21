  • Menu
Hyderabad: TRS leaders clean Gun Park with milk

Baba Fasiuddin
Borabanda Corporator Baba Fasiuddin

Hyderabad: Borabanda Corporator Baba Fasiuddin on Monday warned TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for his alleged remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Claiming that Revant's arrival at the Gun Park made it unholy, Fasiuddin and several TRS women activists cleaned the area with milk and Ganga water. Speaking to the media, he said they would not tolerate any derogatory remarks against the CM and KTR by the Congress leader.

Pointing out that Revanth had not participated in the Telangana movement, Fasiuddin accused him of being an aid of N Chandrababu Naidu and suggested he give the 'white challenge' (aimed at getting clearance for not having drugs) to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former AP minister Nara Lokesh, ex-MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

