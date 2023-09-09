Hyderabad: TSRTC announces Rakhi lucky draw winners, hands over cash prizes

Hyderabad : Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Friday handed over cash prizes to women passengers who won the Rakhi festival lucky draw at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar attended the programme as the chief guest and presented cash prizes to 33 winners with Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

As part of the contest, TSRTC had kept drop boxes at all major bus stations, regional offices and other places with high passenger movement and requested women to drop their tickets with their name and phone number to be eligible for a draw on August 30 and 31. According to officials, around 3.5 lakh women dropped their tickets in the boxes.

Sajjanar recalled that a record revenue of Rs 22.65 crore was collected during the Rakhi festival. He said not even in the united Andhra Pradesh had this total revenue been received on a single day.

With the spirit of Rakhi festival lucky draw, lucky draws will be held for every festival, including Dasara, Sankranti and Ugadi from now on. Winners will be selected and honoured. The TSRTC management decided to organise a lucky draw every month for passengers who book bus tickets in advance.

At present eight special buses have already been arranged for the convenience of women passengers in Greater Hyderabad. Also it has been decided to run ladies’ special buses on four more routes (113 Z/M, 222A, 9X/272, 9Y/F) in the city. He said TSRTC has gained special recognition in the country as an organisation providing better services; this has been possible with the cooperation of all.

Women passengers who won the lucky draw and received cash prizes and their family members shared their connection with RTC buses. They expressed the view that buses have been a part of their daily life for many years. The winners who came from all regions with their family members were excited and received cash prizes and expressed special thanks to TSRTC.

K Pranjal, a class VII student from Adilabad district, won the second cash prize in the lucky draw. She travelled by bus to Gudihatnura to tie rakhi to her younger brother and used the lucky draw facility. Sajjanar specially congratulated her for receiving the cash award at such a young age. Stating that even those in higher positions have used RTC bus services in their life, he wished the girl to rise to that level.