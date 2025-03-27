Live
Hyderabad: TSRTC to Run 60 special buses for SRH IPL matches
Highlights
The buses will be made available to cricket fans from April
Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will run 60 special buses today across Hyderabad for the IPL matches at the Uppal Stadium.
TSRTC will run buses from 22 different depots in Hyderabad to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal.
The buses will be made available to cricket fans from April 6. SRH will play its matches in Hyderabad on these below mentvioned dates.
Dates:
- April: 6, 12, and 23
- May: 5,10, 20 and 21
The services will be available from 6 pm till 11:30 pm in the eveneing.
