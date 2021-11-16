Hyderabad: TSTDC chief inspects Fox Sagar; asks staff to take up cleaning op

Hyderabad: Telangana State Tourism Department Corporation (TSTDC) chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta, along with officials, inspected the Fox Sagar lake and instructed the staff to carry out cleaning work. Responding to issues on condition of the lake raised by the citizens on Twitter, KTR had directed the TSTDC and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) zonal commissioner to take care of the water body.

Attaching photos and tagging the minister, Mohd Ashfaq had tweeted, "An ancient archaic structure, along with a beautiful lake, begs your attention in a dilapidated condition, please save this." In response, KTR tweeted "Request TSTD and zonal commissioner to take care."

Gupta instructed the staff and officials to clean up the lake surroundings near sluice gate, which was built in 1897, immediately and start boating in the lake at the earliest. In 2019 the beautification work — at 432-acre lake to make it a picnic spot was sanctioned. The work includes a pathway, walking track, security room, a park, a gym, a yoga hall and boating to be introduced. An amount of Rs 42.22 crore has been sanctioned for the project.