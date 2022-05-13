Hyderabad: TTGDA for speedy construction of new block at OGH

Hyderabad: The doctors of Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) Osmania unit urged the State Health Minister T Harish Rao to complete the construction of the new block in Osmania Hospital at the earliest.

The TTGDA president Pratibha Lakshmi said that the doctors were facing a lot of difficulties in providing health care facilities to the patients and in regular teaching programmes of undergraduate and postgraduate students.

In addition to this, the doctors also requested the Minister to consider sanctioning the pending PRC arrears, and also grant UGC scales which would encourage the doctors of Osmania Hospital to work with more enthusiasm.

"We are all working sincerely with a dedication towards building Arogya Telangana. Kindly provide us with these basic requirements, so that our services can be best utilised and the poor and needy benefitted," said Pratibha Lakshmi.